March 22 Net Holding AS:
* Said un Tuesday in order to simplify the structure of
Group, broaden the investor base, increase the liquidity and
profit distribution potential, strengthen the corporate
governance practices and to save the costs, decided to merge
with its unit Net Turizm and will apply to Capital Markets Board
* Additionally after the completion of aforementioned merger
the company will decide to merge with Some of group companies
that have invested in Net Group's assets and have no commercial
activity
* Hotel and casino management activities will be carried out
under the brand name "Merit"
* In line with these objectives, unit Merit Turizm Yatırım
ve İşletme to increase its share capital, provided
that Capital Markets Board's permission
* After the capital increase Merit Turizm will make leasing
agreement with casino landowners in Northern Cyprus and will buy
casino company's shares in Montenegro and Croatia from Net
Holding
* After completion of all processes application will be made
for listing of Merit Turizm on "Bist Main" and then Bist Star"
market lists
