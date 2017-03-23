UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 23 Telesia SpA:
* Reported on Wednesday FY proforma revenue 5.0 million euros ($5.40 million) versus 5.4 million euros a year ago
* FY proforma net profit 0.2 million euros versus 0.4 million euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/2mva0Fs
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9266 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said a power supply issue was to blame for a global computer system failure which sowed confusion and chaos at London's two biggest airports, with thousands of passengers queuing for hours and planes left stuck on runways.