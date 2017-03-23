UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 23 Primi sui Motori SpA:
* Reported on March 22 FY production value 12.6 million euros versus 8.8 million euros a year ago
* FY net loss 3.1 million euros versus loss 6.4 million euros a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said a power supply issue was to blame for a global computer system failure which sowed confusion and chaos at London's two biggest airports, with thousands of passengers queuing for hours and planes left stuck on runways.