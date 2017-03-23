(Adds other earnings, CAPEX, production outlook)
March 23 Pegas Nonwovens
* Announces 2016 EBITDA 46.7 million euros, in line with its
outlook 43-49 million euros
* Says boosted by external factors, strong production and
sales results
* Says 2016 revenue 206.4 million euros, down 10 percent due
to lower polymer prices
* Says net profit 14.8 million euros, down 40.6 percent
mainly due to FX differences
* Says proposes dividend EUR 1.30/share
* Says expects EBITDA 43-50 million euros in 2017
* Says customer agreements indicate full utilisation of
production capacity in 2017
* Says production expected to increase as new production
line with annual capacity of 10,000 tons expected to be in full
commercial mode from start of second half 2017
* Says CAPEX in 2017 not to exceed the EUR 30 million
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Prague newsroom)