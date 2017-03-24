BRIEF-Sandvine Corp to be acquired by Vector Capital
* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for sandvine of approximately cad $483 million
March 24 Power Media SA:
* Reported on Thursday FY revenue of 12.7 million zlotys ($3.21 million) versus 10.6 million zlotys a year ago
* FY net profit grew to 1.6 million zlotys from 302,000 zlotys a year ago, helped by the stable development of ifirma.pl
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing