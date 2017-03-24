BRIEF-Sandvine Corp to be acquired by Vector Capital
* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for sandvine of approximately cad $483 million
March 24 TBS Group SpA:
* Reported on Thursday FY revenue 200.3 million euros ($215.58 million) versus 192.9 million euros a year ago
* FY net profit 2.3 million euros versus 2.4 million euros a year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.012 per share
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9291 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for sandvine of approximately cad $483 million
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing