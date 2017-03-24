BRIEF-Sandvine Corp to be acquired by Vector Capital
* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for sandvine of approximately cad $483 million
March 24 Storytel AB (publ):
* Says is continuing its global expansion by opening in four new markets
* Local offices, employees, and production teams will soon allow Storytel to significantly broaden its operations by opening shop in Russia, Spain, India and the United Arab Emirates
Source text: bit.ly/2nKLAHT
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for sandvine of approximately cad $483 million
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing