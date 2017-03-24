March 24 Genesis IT AB:

* In the completed issue to diversify sharholder base, about 460,000 shares were subscribed, representing a subscription rate of 92 pct

* Through the issue, the company receives proceeds of about 21 million Swedish crowns ($2.38 million) before issue costs

* Subscription price was set at 45.6 crowns per share

* Issue costs are estimated at 1.2 million crowns

