BRIEF-Sandvine Corp to be acquired by Vector Capital
* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for sandvine of approximately cad $483 million
March 24 Genesis IT AB:
* In the completed issue to diversify sharholder base, about 460,000 shares were subscribed, representing a subscription rate of 92 pct
* Through the issue, the company receives proceeds of about 21 million Swedish crowns ($2.38 million) before issue costs
* Subscription price was set at 45.6 crowns per share
* Issue costs are estimated at 1.2 million crowns
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing