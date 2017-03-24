March 24 Oncology Venture Sweden AB:
* Oncology Venture Sweden AB and Eisai Inc. (Woodcliff Lake,
NJ U.S.A.) have entered an agreement under which Oncology
Venture will develop a Companion Diagnostic (utilizing its
proprietary Drug Response Predictor (DRP) technology) for an
undisclosed Eisai oncology therapeutic agent in order to
evaluate its interest in in-licensing the drug for further
clinical development in the OV spin-out, 2X Oncology Inc.
(Boston, MA U.S.A.)
* The drug is Phase 2 stage, the targeted small molecule
inhibitor having promising application in a number of human
cancers
* If the DRP evaluation is successful, OV may exclusively
in-license the drug for further development within and by 2X
Oncology Inc
Source text: bit.ly/2nPDfD8
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)