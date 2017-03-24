March 24 Oncology Venture Sweden AB:

* Oncology Venture Sweden AB and Eisai Inc. (Woodcliff Lake, NJ U.S.A.) have entered an agreement under which Oncology Venture will develop a Companion Diagnostic (utilizing its proprietary Drug Response Predictor (DRP) technology) for an undisclosed Eisai oncology therapeutic agent in order to evaluate its interest in in-licensing the drug for further clinical development in the OV spin-out, 2X Oncology Inc. (Boston, MA U.S.A.)

* The drug is Phase 2 stage, the targeted small molecule inhibitor having promising application in a number of human cancers

* If the DRP evaluation is successful, OV may exclusively in-license the drug for further development within and by 2X Oncology Inc

Source text: bit.ly/2nPDfD8

