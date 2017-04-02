ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern
Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an
effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said
on Sunday.
On Friday, a group of creditors, involving two top Russian
banks and Croatian units of banks from Austria and Italy, said
that they had agreed with Agrokor in principle on the main
elements of a standstill agreement.
"Agrokor has signed the agreement," the spokeswoman said but
declined to go into details.
Agrokor, the largest private firm in Croatia and the biggest
employer in the Balkans with around 60,000 workers, built up
debts of about 45 billion kuna ($6.44 billion), or six times its
equity, as it expanded rapidly.
($1 = 6.9841 kuna)
