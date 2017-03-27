BEIRUT, March 27 U.S.-backed Syrian militias
said they temporarily halted military operations near the Tabqa
Dam on the Euphrates on Monday to allow engineers access to
carry out work.
The Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Arab and
Kurdish militias supported by the U.S.-led coalition, has been
battling Islamic State near the dam west of the Syrian city of
Raqqa, part of campaign to capture the militants' stronghold.
The United Nations warned this year of the risk of
catastrophic flooding from the dam, Syria's largest, which is at
risk from high water levels, deliberate sabotage by IS and
further damage from air strikes by the U.S.-led coalition.
(Reporting by Ellen Francis; editing by John Stonestreet)