March 28 AmRest Holdings SE:
* Said on Monday that it signed the binding head of
terms determining conditions on which Yum Restaurants
International Holding, Ltd and Pizza Hut Delivery Germany GmbH
(PH Delivery) would be willing to proceed with a potential
transaction with AmRest
* Under the agreement the company to become Pizza Hut master
franchisee for Germany and acquire two Pizza Hut delivery stores
in Dusseldorf
* As the result AmRest would become the master-franchisee
for 74 restaurants currently operated by multiple
sub-franchisees in the German market and would have the right to
grant the license to the third parties to operate Pizza Hut
restaurants
* Additionally the company would acquire 2 Pizza Hut
delivery restaurants from PH Delivery
* The purchase agreement to be signed no later than May 30
