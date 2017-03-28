March 28Health Italia SpA:

* Said on Monday that it corrects press release from March 24 and announced that in relation to the proposal of dividend distribution of 0.081 euros ($0.0880) gross per share, the coupon will be detached on May 2, and the dividend payment will be on May 4

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)