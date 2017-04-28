BRIEF-Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores says on elected E. J. Bird as company's interim CEO
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017
(Corrects 2016 operating and net loss. Company corrects its own statement.)
April 28 Alma Market SA:
* Said that its FY revenue was 1.01 billion zlotys ($261.80 million) versus 1.56 billion zlotys a year ago
* FY operating loss 138.2 million zlotys versus loss of 145.6 million zlotys a year ago
* FY net loss 233.1 million zlotys versus loss of 149.5 million zlotys a year ago
Source text in Eikone:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8579 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017
* Perfumania holdings, inc. Announces expanded review of strategic alternatives