Leone Film Group SpA:

* Reported on Monday FY revenue 54.7 million euros ($59.40 million) versus 38.8 million euros a year ago

* FY EBITDA of 23.6 million euros versus 19.2 million euros a year ago

* FY net profit 1.8 million euros versus 3.6 million euros a year ago

* Proposes dividend of 0.09 euros per share

* Sees to reach in 2019 a consolidated turnover of 67.3 million euros, consolidated EBITDA of 43.4 million euros and a consolidated EBIT of 11.6 million euros with consolidated net financial position of 40.9 million euros for a total investment in the period 2017 - 2019 of 90.5 million euros

