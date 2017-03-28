BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
March 28 Biomed Lublin Wytwornia Surowic i Szczepionek SA (Biomed):
* Said on Monday that it resolved to increase its share capital via issue of 850,000 series G shares and 2,495,400 series H shares via private subscription
* Issue price of series G and series H shares is set at 1.03 zlotys ($0.26) per share
* Issue of new shares will be issued with the exclusion of existing shareholders' pre-emptive rights
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9136 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.