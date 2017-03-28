March 28 Biomed Lublin Wytwornia Surowic i Szczepionek SA (Biomed):

* Said on Monday that it resolved to increase its share capital via issue of 850,000 series G shares and 2,495,400 series H shares via private subscription

* Issue price of series G and series H shares is set at 1.03 zlotys ($0.26) per share

* Issue of new shares will be issued with the exclusion of existing shareholders' pre-emptive rights

($1 = 3.9136 zlotys)