March 28 Ailleron SA:

* Said on Monday that Fundusz IIF SA and Fundusz IIF Ventures BV have started an accelerated book building process to sell up to 1.2 million shares representing 7.35 pct of votes of the company

* Dom Maklerski Noble Securities SA is coordinating the accelerated book building process

