BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
March 28 ONCOLOGY VENTURE SWEDEN AB:
* ONCOLOGY VENTURE SWEDEN AB (OV:ST) AND 2-BBB MEDICINES BV ANNOUNCE TODAY TO HAVE ENTERED INTO AN EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT ON 2-BBB’S PHASE 2 LEAD PRODUCT 2B3-101 – NOW CALLED 2X-111
Source text: bit.ly/2nHX3HU
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.