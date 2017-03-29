New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
March 29 Kervansaray Yatirim Holding AS :
* Reported on Tuesday FY 2016 revenue of 75.9 million lira ($20.75 million) versus 183.0 million lira year ago
* FY 2016 net loss was 142.9 million lira versus loss of 53.7 million lira year ago
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.