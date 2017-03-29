March 29 Corporacion Financiera Alba SA :

* Said on Tuesday that through Deya Capital SCR SA it had sold its entire 19.75 percent stake in Flex Equipos de Descanso SA (Flex) for 59.2 million euros ($64.0 million), with capital gains of 40.7 million euros

* It has sold 6.7 percent stake in Flex to the company itself, which acquired it as treasury stock for subsequent amortization, for 20.0 million euros

* It has sold the remaining 13.1 percent stake to a financial investor for 39.2 million euros

