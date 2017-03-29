New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
March 29 Amica SA:
* Said on Tuesday that it has risen its stake in Societe Industrielle D’Equipement Moderne Sideme (Sideme) to 100 pct from 39.29 pct
* On March 22 it acquired 21.41 pct of Sideme for 1.6 million euros ($1.73 million) from England-based Crosslee PLC
* On March 28 it bought 39.29 pct of Sideme for 2.2 million euros from Electrolux France SAS
* Sideme is a distributor of household appliances on the French market
* The company has also sold 100 shares in Sideme to Amica Handel i Marketing as according to the French law, each company has to have at least two shareholders
* Amica owns 100 pct of Amica Handel i Marketing
($1 = 0.9252 euros)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.