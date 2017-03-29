March 28LVenture Group:

* Reported on Tuesday FY revenue 1.7 million euros ($1.84 million) versus pro-forma revenue of 0.9 million euros a year ago

* FY net loss 1.9 million euros versus pro-forma net loss 1.2 million euros a year ago

* Expects total investments of about 12 million euros for the plan period 2017-2020

* Sees revenue of about 5 million euros in 2020

* Sees positive net profit starting from 2018

* Sees dividend pay out of 50 pct of profit starting from 2019

