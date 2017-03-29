New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
March 29 QubicGames SA:
* Said on Tuesday that joinlty with HBI Ventures sp. z o.o. and Drageus Publishing House sp. z o.o. set new unit Drageus Games
* The company acquired 39.58 pct of stake of a new unit for 47,500 zlotys
* New unit to create and publish science fiction/space games on PC/Mac, iOS/Android platform and console
* The first project of Drageus Games is Mad Carnage game which will have its premiere in 2017
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.