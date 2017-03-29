March 29 Soho Development SA:

* Said on Tuesday that is signed on own behalf and as a manager of portfolio of Progress Fundusz Inwestycyjny Zamkniety Aktywow Niepublicznych (Progress FIZ AN) with Recyling Park Investment sp. z o.o (seller) a letter of intent (LoI) concerning acquisition of Recyling Park sp. z o.o. (Recyling Park) and Recycling Park Kamionka sp. z o.o. (Recycling Park Kamionka) by a company from investment segment (buyer)

* Progress FIZ AN owns directly and indirectly 99 pct shares of Recyling Park and Recycling Park Kamionka

* LoI concerns sell of 100 pct shares in Recyling Park and Recycling Park Kamionka for 11.0 million zlotys ($2.80 million)

* Buyer to carry out due diligence tests on Recyling Park and Recycling Park Kamionka

* The purchase deal to be signed until July 31

