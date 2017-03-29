BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
March 29 RBK:
* FY 2016 EBITDA of 875 million roubles ($15.37 million) versus 426 million roubles year ago
* FY 2016 revenue of 5.58 billion roubles versus 5.09 billion roubles year ago
Source text: bit.ly/2nLjNXF
Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.9299 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes