BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
March 29 SHORTCUT MEDIA AB:
* BOND STREET FILM, WHICH BELONGS TO SHORTCUT MEDIA GROUP, HAS RECEIVED AN ORDER FOR A PROMOTIONAL MOVIE FOR A GAME AT A VALUE OF ABOUT 220,000 SWEDISH CROWNS
Source text: bit.ly/2oaqJ1f
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: