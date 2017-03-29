March 29 SHORTCUT MEDIA AB:

* SHORTCUT POST, A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF SHORTCUT MEDIA GROUP, HAS RECEIVED TWO ORDERS WORTH A TOTAL OF ABOUT 4.5 MILLION SWEDISH CROWNS FROM TWO SWEDISH PRODUCTION COMPANIES

* PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO RUN PRIMARILY DURING Q2 AND Q3 2017, WITH A SMALLER PORTION IN Q4

* ABOUT 75-80% OF REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE REPORTED DURING Q2 AND Q3 2017

Source text: bit.ly/2o6Vrs1

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)