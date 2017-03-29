March 29 C Security Systems AB (publ) :

* Says has entered into an agreement with Gras Savoye Yachting, one of Europe's boat insurance providers

* Agreement covers the French market and means that Gras Savoye Yachting is introducing a new insurance product to their customers where the C-pod system will be mandatory

* Under the agreement, starting from April 2017, Gras Savoye Yachting will be offering customers signing an insurance the new insurance product

Source text: bit.ly/2nLFxm5

