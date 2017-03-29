BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
March 29 C Security Systems AB (publ) :
* Says has entered into an agreement with Gras Savoye Yachting, one of Europe's boat insurance providers
* Agreement covers the French market and means that Gras Savoye Yachting is introducing a new insurance product to their customers where the C-pod system will be mandatory
* Under the agreement, starting from April 2017, Gras Savoye Yachting will be offering customers signing an insurance the new insurance product
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes