March 30 CD Projekt SA:
* Reports FY revenue of 583.9 million zlotys ($148.5 million) versus 798.0
million zlotys a year ago
* FY net profit was 250.5 million zlotys versus 342.4 million zlotys a year
ago
* FY EBITDA was 339.3 million zlotys versus 429.3 million zlotys
* In 2016 over 96 pct of CD PROJEKT S.A. sales revenues were generated by
exports
* The majority of FY revenues in the videogame development segment was
generated by sales of The Witcher 3
* The net profit result was helped by continuing high sales of The Witcher
3: Wild Hunt and sales of both expansion packs
* The Witcher 3 sales revenues in the period between the game’s release and
the end of 2016 reached over 1 billion zlotys
Source text: and bit.ly/2niD2Uk
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9314 zlotys)
(Katarzyna Zajaczkowska)