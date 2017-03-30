March 30 CD Projekt SA:

* Reports FY revenue ​of 583.9 million zlotys ($148.5 million) versus 798.0 million zlotys a year ago

* FY net profit was 250.5 million ​zlotys versus 342.4 million zlotys a year ago

* FY EBITDA was 339.3 million zlotys versus 429.3 million zlotys

* In 2016 over 96 pct of CD PROJEKT S.A. sales revenues were generated by exports

* The majority of FY revenues in the videogame development segment was generated by sales of The Witcher 3

* The net profit result was helped by continuing high sales of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and sales of both expansion packs

* The Witcher 3 sales revenues in the period between the game’s release and the end of 2016 reached over 1 billion zlotys Source text: and bit.ly/2niD2Uk

($1 = 3.9314 zlotys)