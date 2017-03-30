March 30 WISeKey International Holding Ltd
:
* On Wednesday WISeKey announced that the respective boards
of directors of WISeKey and OpenLimit Holding AG have decided
that discussions in relation to a possible merger transaction
between WISeKey and OpenLimit as previously announced on July
25, 2016 are not being further pursued
* Current interim financing provided by WISeKey to OpenLimit
in a principal amount of 750,000 euros ($806,400.00) will, in
accordance with applicable terms of a convertible loan
agreement, be converted into OpenLimit Shares issued by
OpenLimit out of its existing authorized share capital
* Conversion price will be 0.3736 euro
* WISeKey will thus receive 2,007,494 newly issued fully
fungible listed OpenLimit shares representing – post issuance of
these new shares – a 8.4 percent stake in OpenLimit on an issued
share basis
Source text - bit.ly/2ojC6RD
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9301 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)