March 30 Marvipol SA:
* Said on Wednesday that its unit, KH 1 sp. z o.o. (KH 1),
negotiates the purchase of up to 33 pct of Soho Develoment SA
* Aulos 1 sp. z o.o. (Aulos) and KH 1 sign an annex to a
letter of intent granting KH 1 the exclusive negotiations rights
until April 30
* On Dec. 22 KH 1 signed the letter of intent with Aulos
launching negotiations to purchase its stake in Soho
Development, on Dec. 27 other shareholders of Soho Development
joined the negotiations
* Aulos owns 18.78 pct stake in Soho Development
