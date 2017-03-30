BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 GENESIS IT AB:
* BUYS REAL ESTATE COMPANY
* SELLER IS STENVALLS TRÄ AB
* PURCHASE PRICE FOR THE SHARES IN THE COMPANY AMOUNTS TO 14.3 MILLION SWEDISH CROWNS
* PAYMENT IS MADE THROUGH EXERCISE OF A PART OF EXISTING PROMISSORY NOTE LOAN TO STENVALLS TRÄ AB
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement