March 31Allgeier SE:

* Said on Thursday German Ciber companies file insolvency petition with the District Court of Cologne

* Said on Thursday that due to insolvency application of German Ciber companies, the purchase contract can not be implemented as planned

* Nevertheless, Allgeier evaluates the portfolio and the services of the German Ciber companies as positive

* Said negotiations on the asset deal, which has already been envisaged, should be continued

