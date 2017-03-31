March 31 Wallix Group SA:

* Reported on Thursday FY revenue of 7.4 milliion euros versus 5.3 million euros year ago

* FY operating loss 1.8 million euros versus loss of 1.1 million euros year ago

* FY net loss 1.7 million euros versus loss of 1.1 million euros year ago

* Orders invoiced but not yet recognized in revenue (deferred revenues) amounted to 3 million euros at the end of 2016, an increase of 59 percent compared to the end of 2015

