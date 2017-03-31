UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 31 Wirtualna Polska Holding SA (WP Holding):
* Its management decided to recommend an FY 2016 dividend of 1.1 zloty per share, 31.7 million zlotys ($8.04 million) in total
* Shareholders to vote on the proposal on April 26
* In Dec. the management said it would propose the annual dividend at a level of above 1 zloty [nRSD4DhY4p
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9445 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)