March 31 Wirtualna Polska Holding SA (WP Holding):

* Its management decided to recommend an FY 2016 dividend of 1.1 zloty per share, 31.7 million zlotys ($8.04 million) in total

* Shareholders to vote on the proposal on April 26

* In Dec. the management said it would propose the annual dividend at a level of above 1 zloty [nRSD4DhY4p

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9445 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)