March 31 Quabit Inmobiliaria SA:

* Said on Thursday its board approved a warrants issue to certain funds advised by Avenue Europe International Management LP (Avenue Europe), giving the right to subscribe for new shares of the company up to a maximum of 6 percent of its share capital

* Average subscription price of 3.25 euros per share during the first two years and of 3.73 euros per share during the last two years

