March 31 Vantage Development SA

* Fedha sp. z o.o. (Fedha) has bought 15.1 mln shares in the tender bid for Vantage Development shares, the intermediary in the transaction DM PKO BP said on Thursday

* In Feb. Fedha announced the tender offer for 18,783,120 shares representing 30.08 pct stake in Vantage Development

* On March 24 Fedha hiked the price for the shares to 3.70 zlotys per share from 3.25 zlotys

Source text: bit.ly/2oiudPl

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)