* SAID ON THURSDAY BOARD RESOLVED TO APPOINT LENA APLER, COLLECTOR'S FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN,AS ACTING CEO EFFECTIVE FROM APRIL 5 AND UNTIL NEW CEO HAS BEEN RECRUITED

* RECRUITMENT OF A NEW CEO IS IN PROGRESS AND IS EXPECTED TO BE CONCLUDED DURING THE SPRING

* IN CONNECTION WITH APLER TAKING ON POSITION OF ACTING PRESIDENT AND CEO, HER ROLE AS CHAIRMAN WILL, UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, BE ASSUMED BY CURRENT VICE CHAIRMAN, ERIK SELIN

