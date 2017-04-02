(Adds background)
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food and
retail group Agrokor has signed a standstill
agreement with creditors in an effort to stabilise its business,
the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
On Friday a group of creditors including two top Russian
banks and the Croatian arms of Austrian and Italian lenders,
said that they had agreed with Agrokor in principle on the main
elements of a standstill agreement.
"Agrokor has signed the agreement," the spokeswoman said but
declined to go into details.
Agrokor, the largest private firm in Croatia and the biggest
employer in the Balkans with around 60,000 workers, built up
debts of about 45 billion kuna ($6.44 billion), or six times its
equity in the course of its regional expansion.
The agreement is expected to include a cash injection and
new management tasked with restructuring the business. Analysts
believe the company, whose operations are focused on Croatia,
Slovenia, Serbia and Bosnia, will have to sell off some
operations.
Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic is set to meet
Agrokor's local suppliers for talks on Monday. Debts to
suppliers alone have been estimated to be some 16 billion kuna,
according to media reports.
($1 = 6.9841 kuna)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Greg Mahlich)