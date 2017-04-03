April 3 AmRest Holdings SE:
* Said on Saturday that it signed on March 31 an investment
agreement (IA) with Germany-based Delivery Hero GmbH (Delivery
Hero) and Restaurant Partner Polska Sp. z o.o. (RPP)
* As a result of the agreement, AmRest will acquire
fromDelivery Hero the newly issued shares in RPP and become its
majority shareholder, holding 51 pct of the total number of RPP
shares
* The remaining shares in RPP will hold Delivery Hero
* RPP operates PizzaPortal.pl platform in Poland
* According to the IA, AmRest will also start the
partnership with Delivery Hero’s units in the Czech Republic and
Hungary
* Intention of the parties is to finalise the transaction
within next couple of weeks
