BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
April 3 Imaginarium SA:
* Said on Friday proposes to increase capital by 5 million euros
* To issue 166 million new shares at 0.03 euro per share with preferred subscription rights for current shareholders and with an option for an incomplete subscription
* Said that if the capital increase is not approved by shareholders, Imaginarium will begin its dissolution process and appoint a liquidator
* The capital increase is carried out to cover an equity imbalance that was discovered during preparation of FY financial statements
* Currently net equity stands at negative 2.3 million euros and may change due to possible deterioration of commercial debt in Italy by up to 7.6 million euros
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION