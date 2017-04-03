April 3 Lucisano Media Group SpA:

* Reported on Friday FY net profit 4.0 million euros ($4.27 million) versus 5.0 million euros a year ago

* FY revenue and operating income 38.1 million euros versus 50.7 million euros a year ago

* Fall in FY revenue and operating income is due to a delay in the release of TV series "Il sistema 2" and film "Beata ignoranza" to Feb. 2017

* Proposes dividend of 0.05 per share

* Sees growth in 2017 results

