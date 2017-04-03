Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 3 Sygnity SA:
* Said on Friday that its supervisory board named Jakub Lesniewski, Sygnity's deputy CEO for finance, acting CEO for the interim period until they appoint a permanent CEO
* Jan Maciejewicz resigns as the company's CEO due to personal reasons as of March 31
