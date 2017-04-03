April 3 Sfinks Polska SA:

* Said on Friday that under new strategy for 2017-2022 it aims to increase P/E indicator to the level of market leaders in HORECA segment and to pay dividend

* Plans to reach the above goal by organic growth and acquisitions

* Aims to manage networks with the total number of restaurants no lower than 400 premises

* The company intends to develop Chlopskie Jadlo, WOOK and Fabryka Pizzy brands as well as design and implement new brands in fast casual dining (Middle East cuisine) and QSR (Polish cuisine)

* Sfinka Polska is planning to expand its network both in its own and franchised restaurant model, with the assumed share of franchise restaurants at 70-90 pct depending on network kind

* Under 2017-2022 strategy the company is to implement a master franchise concept and launch a chain of restaurants in at least 3 countries

* Sfinks Polska wants to achieve an average ROI of 25 pct, the financial debt/EBITDA ratio at the level 3.5 of consolidated results and maintain EBITDA/revenue at level of 15 pct

* Plans to finance new strategy from funds from franchising and leverage

