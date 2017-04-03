BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
April 3 Polski Bank Komorek Macierzystych SA (PBKM):
* Reported on Friday that FY revenue of 128.8 million zlotys ($32.48 million)versus adjusted revenue of 104.8 million zlotys a year ago
* FY EBITDA was 35.2 million zlotys versus adjusted EBITDA of 27.3 million zlotys year on year
* FY net profit was 23.6 million zlotys versus adjusted net profit of 18.0 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9660 zlotys)
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.