Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
(Repeats to attach article to alert, no changes in text)
April 3 Norway Competition Authority:
* Says informed Nordic telecom operator Telia that its acquisition of Phonero could go ahead
* Sweden's Telia and Norway's Telenor are the two largest players in the Norwegian mobile telecom market
* Telia said in December it had agreed to acquire Phonero for 2.3 billion Norwegian crowns ($268.34 million) Source: here Further company coverage: [ ] ($1 = 8.5712 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Nerijus Adomaitis)
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)