BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
April 4 NPG Technology SA:
* Said on Monday that it formalized the process of emerging from insolvency proceedings via publication of the acts approved on Nov. 3, 2016 in the Official Gazette of the Mercantile Registry (Boletin Oficial del Registro Mercantil)
Source text: bit.ly/2owp6Lw
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION