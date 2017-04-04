BRIEF-Contravir Pharmaceuticals enters into amended, restated executive agreement with James Sapirstein, CFO
* On May 25 entered into amended,restated executive agreement with James Sapirstein, chief executive officer - SEC filing
April 4 Milestone Medical Inc:
* Said on Monday that it has been granted marketing clearance for its epidural and intra-articular instruments and disposables in Australia
* Epidural and intra-articular instruments provide new clinical tools to enhance the safety and reduce pain associated with epidural and intra-articular procedures
* Intellipharmaceutics International Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing