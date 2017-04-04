BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
April 4 G5 ENTERTAINMENT AB (PUBL):
* SAID ON MONDAY, FORECASTS Q1 REVENUE OF ABOUT 230 MILLION SWEDISH CROWNS, WHICH CORRESPONDS TO ACHIEVING 127 PERCENT REVENUE GROWTH VERSUS COMPARABLE FIGURES FOR SAME PERIOD 2016
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing