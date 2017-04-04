BRIEF-Digimarc Corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 mln
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 4 LITIUM AB:
* SAYS HAS RECEIVED ORDER IN NORWAY
* NORWEGIAN RETAIL CHAIN HAS CHOSEN LITIUM AS A PLATFORM FOR THEIR INVESTMENT IN E-COMMERCE
* EXPECTED REVENUE IS ABOUT 1.5 MILLION NORWEGIAN CROWNS OVER THREE YEARS
May 26 Billionaire Carlos Slim is looking to sell a minority stake in Telesites SAB de CV, the Mexican wireless tower company that he controls, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.